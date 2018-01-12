Lista: Mest instagrammade hotellet 2017

Vilket hotell hade flest incheckningar på Instagram 2017? Ny statistik har svaret, och vinnaren är …

… Marina Bay Sands i Singapore.

Tio i topp-listan fortsätter sedan så här:



2. Bellagio Las Vegas, Las Vegas

3. The Venetian, Las Vegas

4. Atlantis The Palm, Dubai

5. MGM Grand Las Vegas, Las Vegas

6. The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas

7. Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas

8. Ceasars Palace, Las Vegas

9. Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Miami

10. Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas

Allt enligt statistik från Instagram.

Text: Travel News